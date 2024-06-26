GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three MUTA members elected to Madras University Syndicate

Published - June 26, 2024 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Senate of University of Madras conducted election for six members to the Syndicate on Wednesday. 

Representatives of the Madras University Teachers’ Association won three of the six seats. S. Armstrong, head, Centre for Endangered Languages; Rita John, head, Department of Theoretical Physics; C. Murugan, head, Department of Sanskrit from MUTA won the election.

The other elected members were K. Pandian, head, Department of Inorganic Chemistry; V. Mahadevan, director of Physical Education of Madras University Union, and S.S. Sundaram (who represents Professors Forum) and is the head, Department of Indian History.

The members will hold the post for three years.  

