Three more Sri Lankan nationals arrive in Rameswaram
Marine police found them near Gothandaramar temple
Three more Sri Lankan nationals sneaked into Rameswaram on Wednesday after fleeing from the island nation which continued to face economic crisis.
Rameswaram Marine Police identified them as L. Anistan, 31, and Jesintha Mary alias Akila, 51, and her son, Pravin Sanjay,10.
During a routine patrol, the marine police personnel found them at the seashore near Gothandaramar temple.
The trio had arrived here through a fibre boat and landed Rameswaram at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
They were taken to Mandapam refugee camp.
Already 80 Sri Lankan nationals, including women and children, have arrived here since March after the island nation started facing unrest due to economic crisis.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.