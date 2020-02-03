Tamil Nadu

Three more held in TNPSC scam

The Crime Branch CID of the Tamil Nadu police has arrested three government employees who allegedly resorted to fraudulent means to pass the Group-IIA services examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in 2017.

Investigating a complaint lodged by the TNPSC on suspected irregularities in the recruitment process, investigators following a tip-off arrested M. Vignesh, 28, of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, who allegedly paid ₹9 lakh to Jayakumar, prime suspect in the scam, and cleared the examination. He is presently working as an assistant in the Department of Home,

Similarly, the agency arrested P. Sudha, 39, of Thoothukudi, Assistant, Sub-Registrar Officer, Thoothukudi and S. Sudha Devi, 36, of Villuppuram district, Assistant, Regional Transport Office, Tiruvannamalai. The duo had paid ₹8 lakh and ₹7 lakh respectively to secure good marks and clear the examination. Sudha Devi, her husband Sampath and brother Karthi were also accused taking ₹38 lakh from various candidates to help them pass the Group IV Services examination.

