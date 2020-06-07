Three more COVID-19 cases reported

Three more persons, including an intern at Jipmer, tested positive for COVID- 19 in Puducherry on Saturday taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 107.

With five more discharged on Friday, the active cases stand at 60.

In view of the cases reported in the last few days, the district administration has declared Angalamman Koil Street, Pillayarkuppampet in Kirumampakkam revenue village and E-block of police quarters, Gorimedu in Thattanchavady revenue village as containment zones, an official said.