Three more accused in Marakkanam hooch tragedy detained under Goondas Act

A chemical engineer and two bootleggers who are lodged in Cuddalore Central Prison have now been detained under the Goondas Act

July 11, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three more persons arrested for their alleged involvement in the Marakkanam hooch tragedy, which claimed 14 lives in Villupuram district have been detained under the Goondas Act.

The CB-CID police had arrested Elayan Nambi, a chemical engineer working at a firm in Vanagaram, Chennai, and bootleggers Raja alias Barkathullah and Ezhumalai, for supplying the brew to local arrack sellers, sub-agents, and brewers who in turn supplied it to the fishermen of Ekkiyarkuppam village on May 14.

Based on a representation from the CB-CID police, Villupuram Collector C. Palani ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on the accused persons lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Five other accused persons in the case were also detained under the Goondas Act a few days ago.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police

