ADVERTISEMENT

Three men die after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram; two police inspectors suspended

May 14, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A 25-year-old man who reportedly sold the brew was arrested. The Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu ordered the suspension of two police Inspectors - Arun Vadivel Azhagan (Marakkanam) and Maria Sobi Manjula (Kottakuppam - Prohibition Enforcement Wing)

S. Prasad

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar, on May 14, 2023, met persons undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) after they consumed spurious liquor. The MP enquired with doctors on the treatment being given to them. Photo: Special Arrangement

Three men died and nearly 15 persons have been hospitalised after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor at Ekkiyarkuppam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district in the early hours of Sunday, May 14. The victims began arriving at hospitals in neighbouring Puducherry and Villupuram after consuming the brew on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Sankar, 55, Dharanivel, 50, and Suresh, 65 of Ekkiyarkuppam in Marakkanam.

ALSO READ
Palaniswami calls for stringent measures against illicit arrack

The police have arrested one Amaran, 25, of Mariamman Kovil Street in Marakkanam who reportedly sold the brew.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspension

The Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu ordered the suspension of two police Inspectors - Arun Vadivel Azhagan (Marakkanam) and Maria Sobi Manjula (Kottakuppam - Prohibition Enforcement Wing) in connection with the incident.

Police said the brew was suspected to be spurious liquor.

Police sources said a group of over 15 persons, mostly fishermen from the coastal hamlet of Ekkiyarkuppam, had purchased the brew from Amaran. The brew was reportedly a cocktail of methanol and chemicals and water, which was sold to them as arrack. The villagers started falling ill after consuming the brew on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ
Local blends come up as illegal brewing thrives during lockdown

They were immediately rushed to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) and Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where Sankar, Dharanivel and Suresh succumbed.

“Though Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Puducherry is mostly smuggled into the district, the demand for illicitly distilled arrack has been on the rise recently. The demand for the brew had spurred an illegal network comprising officials and bootleggers that continued to function with impunity,” sources said.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha visited Marakkanam and held inquiries.

Ministers, MP visit hospitals

Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan visited PIMS and Jipmer and enquired about the treatment being provided to those admitted from Marakkanam.

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar who met those undergoing treatment at Jipmer said the accused involved in the incident should not be spared and stringent action should be taken against them. The victims had consumed illicit arrack mixed with methanol, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US