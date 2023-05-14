Three men die after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram; two police inspectors suspended

May 14, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Three men died and nearly 15 persons have been hospitalised after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor at Vamba Medu near Marakkanam in Villupuram district in the early hours of Sunday, May 14. The victims began arriving at hospitals in neighbouring Puducherry and Villupuram after consuming the brew on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Sankar, 55, Dharanivel, 50, and Suresh, 65 of Ekkiyarkuppam in Marakkanam.

The police have arrested one Amaran, 25, of Mariamman Kovil Street in Marakkanam who reportedly sold the brew.

Suspension

The Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu ordered the suspension of two police Inspectors - Arun Vadivel Azhagan (Marakkanam) and Maria Sobi Manjula (Kottakuppam - Prohibition Enforcement Wing) in connection with the incident.

Police said the brew was suspected to be spurious liquor.

Police sources said a group of over 15 persons, mostly fishermen from the coastal hamlet of Ekkiyarkuppam, had purchased the brew from Amaran. The brew was reportedly a cocktail of methanol and chemicals and water, which was sold to them as arrack. The villagers started falling ill after consuming the brew on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

They were immediately rushed to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) and Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where Sankar, Dharanivel and Suresh succumbed.

“Though Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Puducherry is mostly smuggled into the district, the demand for illicitly distilled arrack has been on the rise recently. The demand for the brew had spurred an illegal network comprising officials and bootleggers that continued to function with impunity,” sources said.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha visited Marakkanam and held inquiries.

Ministers, MP visit hospitals

Meanwhile, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi and Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Gingee K.S. Masthan visited PIMS and Jipmer and enquired about the treatment being provided to those admitted from Marakkanam.

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar who met those undergoing treatment at Jipmer said the accused involved in the incident should not be spared and stringent action should be taken against them. The victims had consumed illicit arrack mixed with methanol, he said.

மரக்காணம் அருகே

