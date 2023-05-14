Three men asphyxiated in newly-built septic tank in Cuddalore district

May 14, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - CUDDALORE

Three persons died after entering a newly-built septic tank in a house at Kaanur near Srimushnam in Cuddalore district on Saturday (May 13) night. The deceased were identified as Krishnamoorthy, 40, a carpenter, his relative Sakthivel, 22 and Balachandran, 32 of Kaanur.

Police said the three persons entered into a newly-constructed septic tank to remove the scaffolding and they were asphyxiated. When they did not come out for some time, Krishnamoorthy’s mother Saraswathy grew suspicious and looked inside. She found them unconscious and called the police.

After being pulled out, they were rushed to the Kattumannarkovil General Hospital where doctors declared them dead. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

