Three members should not take part in MKU syndicate meetings: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday restrained three members from participating in syndicate meetings of Madurai Kamaraj University or getting involved in decision making process.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi restrained R. Sudha, M. Thangaraj and S. Nagarathinam from participating in syndicate meetings after it was alleged that their appointments as professors were not effected as per UGC norms.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by M. Lionel Antony Raj of Madurai seeking a direction to quash their nomination as syndicate members.

A high-level committee had found that there were serious lapses in promotions given to 36 associate professors, including the three members, as professors and four assistant professors as associate professors in 2017, the petitioner said.

The committee had said UGC norms were not strictly followed while considering the applications for promotions. It further ruled that the promotion process had to be reviewed, he said.

The petitioner said the three members were ineligible to be syndicate members and their nomination had to be quashed. The court ordered notice to them and adjourned the hearing.