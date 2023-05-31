Three killed, three injured as car rams lorry near Walajah

May 31, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - RANIPET

Three persons were killed in an accident on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as M. Thirumal, 40, who worked in a private firm in Chennai, his sister M. Ezhilarasi, 35, and car driver C. Prabhakaran, 33, from Salem. Three children were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the family was returning to Chennai after attending a function in Vellore. Around 2.30 p.m., the car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a lorry, parked near an elevated corridor on the highway. The lorry, which was coming from an ice cream unit in Salem towards Chennai, was parked at an extreme end of the stretch after its tyres got burst.

The children were admitted to a private hospital in Walajah town. The deceased were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in the town for post-mortem. A case has been filed by Walajah police.

Further investigation is on, the police said.