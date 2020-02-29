Three killed in road accident near Aruppukottai

Aruppukottai

29 February 2020 11:14 IST

Three farm hands, including two women, were killed when a cargo vehicle in which they were travelling, was hit by a speeding car at Aruppukottai on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as S. Palaniammal, 28, M. Vijayalakshmi, 22, and Mari, 55.

17 persons who were injured in the accident have been admitted to the Aruppukottai Government Hospital and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The police said that the farm hands from Kandiamendal were proceeding towards Pandalgudi when the speeding car hit the cargo vehicle from behind on the Thoothukudi-Madurai highway.

In the impact of the accident the cargo vehicle toppled and the passengers fell down.

The car that was coming to Pandalgudi from Chennai was abandoned and the passengers escaped from the scene, the police said.

The Aruppukottai Town Police are investigating.