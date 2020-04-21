Three killed in road accident in Tenkasi

Three persons including two women were killed when a speeding car hit them as they were going to nearby farms to get fodder for their cattle in Tenkasi district on Tuesday morning.

Police said M. Madasamy (58), M. Duraichi (55), and M. Ponnammal (60), all residents of Kazhuneerkulam near Alangulam, were going to the nearby farm to reap fodder for their cattle.

They were walking along the 20-feet-wide Kazhuneerkulam – Aththiyooththu Road around 8 a.m., a car, proceeding from Agarakattu near Tenkasi to Mukkoodal, hit the trio.

As the victims suffered grievous injuries, they died on the spot. The bodies were sent to Tenkasi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Alangulam police have picked-up car driver Jacob Antony (32), of Agarakattu for interrogation.