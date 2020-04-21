Three killed in road accident in Tenkasi

Three persons including two women were killed when a speeding car hit them as they were going to nearby farms to get fodder for their cattle in Tenkasi district on Tuesday morning.
Police said M. Madasamy (58), M. Duraichi (55), and M. Ponnammal (60), all residents of Kazhuneerkulam near Alangulam, were going to the nearby farm to reap fodder for their cattle.
They were walking along the 20-feet-wide Kazhuneerkulam – Aththiyooththu Road around 8 a.m., a car, proceeding from Agarakattu near Tenkasi to Mukkoodal, hit the trio.
As the victims suffered grievous injuries, they died on the spot. The bodies were sent to Tenkasi Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
The Alangulam police have picked-up car driver Jacob Antony (32), of Agarakattu for interrogation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.