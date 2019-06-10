Three killed in accident on Tamil Nadu highway

Three persons, including a child, were killed and 15 injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus hit passengers crossing the Krishnagiri-Hosur highway early on Monday.

The front wheel of a Krishnagiri-bound STC bus from Hosur burst as it was crossing Shoolagiri around 4.30 a.m. The bus came to a halt and the passengers got off it and were crossing the highway. Another STC bus that was speeding on the highway braked to a halt on seeing the first vehicle. A truck that was closely following the second bus crashed into the vehicle which rammed the passengers crossing the road.

The truck and the second bus toppled over and the truck was dragged off the highway.

The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Hosur.

The deceased were two women and a child said to have belonged to the same family.