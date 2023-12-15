ADVERTISEMENT

Three killed as speeding vehicle hits bike in Kallakurichi

December 15, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons who were travelling on a motorcycle were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed their two-wheeler and sped away at Perumangalam near Kallakurichi on Thursday (December 14) night.

The victims were identified as N. Manikandan, 23, A. Pachaiappan, 17 and M. Indumani, 16 of Sirumangalam village.

Police said the accident occurred at around 9 p.m.

The trio was on the way to Ulagiyanallur when the incident happened. The Kilkuppam police have registered a case.

