Three jailed for violating bond terms

CHENNAI

29 October 2021 01:03 IST

Disha Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, has ordered the imprisonment of three persons for breaching conditions of a security bond they executed for keeping good behaviour and continuing their criminal activities.

According to police, S. Murugesan, 62, of Nochi Nagar and his sons — Murugan, 31, and Karthik, 23 — had criminal cases against them. Last August, they executed a security bond for good behaviour for a year and promised to lead a reformed life. However, they were caught with country bombs and knives while travelling by an autorickshaw and motorbikes on Wednesday night. They were produced before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who passed an order to detain them in prison for the rest of the period of the bond.

