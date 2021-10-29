Tamil Nadu

Three jailed for violating bond terms

Disha Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, has ordered the imprisonment of three persons for breaching conditions of a security bond they executed for keeping good behaviour and continuing their criminal activities.

According to police, S. Murugesan, 62, of Nochi Nagar and his sons — Murugan, 31, and Karthik, 23 — had criminal cases against them. Last August, they executed a security bond for good behaviour for a year and promised to lead a reformed life. However, they were caught with country bombs and knives while travelling by an autorickshaw and motorbikes on Wednesday night. They were produced before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who passed an order to detain them in prison for the rest of the period of the bond.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 1:05:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-jailed-for-violating-bond-terms/article37223066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY