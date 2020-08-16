Three injured on Ennore Expressway as Maanja thread slits their neck

Police arrest 55 persons in a crackdown

The maanja menace seems to be increasing in the city ever since the lockdown began.

Three motorists, including a woman, were injured after the maanja threat slit their neck on Ennore Expressway on Saturday. Soon after the incident, police swung into action and arrested 55 persons.

In one incident, Madhavan, 33, of Chintadripet was riding on Ennore Expressway when the thread slit his neck . He was rushed to the Stanley Government Hospital. Police said his condition was stable.

On Saturday evening, Ramani, 35, a resident of Ennore, who works in a garment shop on MC Road, Washermanpet was riding back home with her friend Revathi. When she reached the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services station on Ennore Expressway, the maanja thread slit her neck and the two fell from the bike. Ramani sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Stanley Government Hospital for treatment. “Her condition is serious,” said a senior police officer.

Another person, Purushotaman from Madhavaram, was also injured in a similar manner when he was riding through Tiruvottiyur to purchase fish on Saturday evening. “It is said that one more person named Pandiarajan was injured while riding on Ennore Expressway and has been admitted to a private hospital. We are yet to verify the incident,” added the officer.

Raids and arrests

Following these incidents, the police conducted raids across north and west Chennai. “We conducted raids in North Beach, Muthialpet, New Washermanpet, Thiruvottiyur, Royapuram, Madhavaram, Puzhal, Red Hills, Ennore, Manali and Manali New Town. A total of 55 persons were arrested on Saturday and Sunday. Close to 200 kites and 50 spools of maanja thread were also seized,” said the senior police officer. He said that raids will continue.

Though the police claim to be cracking down on maanja and kite flying in the city, the menace continues unchecked.

Early this month, police personnel Jayakumar and his wife Maheshwari, a head constable with the Central Crime Branch attached to Greater Chennai City police, were injured after maanja thread slit Jayakumar’s neck and the two fell from the bike on Padi Flyover. Following the incident, the City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal transferred Villivakkam inspector S. Rajeesh Babu to the control room for failing to crack down on maanja kite flying in his jurisdiction.