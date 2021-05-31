Tamil Nadu

Three injured in explosion in Coonoor

Three persons, including a 10-year-old child were injured in an explosion at a house where country-made bombs, used to hunt wild game, were being manufactured on Sunday.

Police said that two men, identified as Abu, 25, and Kannan, 30, residents of Siddhi Vinayagar Temple Street in Coonoor were manufacturing country-made explosives in a house when the incendiary materials exploded.

The two men, along with a 10-year-old boy who was playing outside were injured and had to be rushed to the Coonoor Government Hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

