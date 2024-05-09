Three injured in explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit near Marakkanam

Three persons, including two women, sustained burn injuries in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Kilputhupattu near Marakkanam on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the explosion occurred at around 1:00 p.m. when the workers were working. A fire broke out at a shed in the unit, where firecrackers were stored. The structure collapsed in the impact.

The injured were identified as the unit’s owner Rajendran, 47; Andal, 35; and Gowri, 35. They were from Kilputhupattu. They were rushed to a private medical college and hospital at Kalapet.

According to the police, the cause of the explosion was being ascertained. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.