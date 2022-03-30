Three injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Dindigul village

Incident occurred while they were handling gunpowder-laced threads

Incident occurred while they were handling gunpowder-laced threads

Three persons were injured in an explosion at a private firecracker factory in Veerakkal near Chempatti on Tuesday.

Sasi alias Thimmarayan, 45, of Veerakkal, Karuppaiya, 46, of Seepalakottai and Arumugam, 45, of Veerakkal Koothampatti suffered serious injuries. The incident occurred while they were handling gunpowder-laced threads in the factory owned by owned by Periya Perumal.

The injured were given first aid at the Dindigul Government Hospital and later sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters, led by Attur Fire Station Officer Mohan, rushed to the spot and prevented the fire from spreading.

Chempatty police inspector Senthilkumar and Sub-Inspector Narayanan registered a case.

Assistant District Officer of the Fire Department Sureshkannan inspected the site.

Fifteen minutes prior to the explosion, other workers had left the factory and godown for lunch.