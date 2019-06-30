Three injured in explosion at Aravankadu

Three persons sustained serious burns in an explosion along the production line of Cordite Factory in Aravankadu, Coonoor, on Friday.

Louis M. Xaxa, Public Relations Officer of the armaments factory, said the incident occurred in building number 747, at a hydraulic press in bay number 13.

The explosion led to a fire, injuring B. Prabhu Robinson, Suraj Kumar and Sarghunath Murthy. While Mr. Kumar was from Bihar, the other two were from Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Kumar suffered over 60% burns, an official said and added the others suffered 30% burns and were undergoing treatment.

“We are investigating the cause of the incident,” a spokesperson said.