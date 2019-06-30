Tamil Nadu

Three injured in explosion at Aravankadu

more-in

Three persons sustained serious burns in an explosion along the production line of Cordite Factory in Aravankadu, Coonoor, on Friday.

Louis M. Xaxa, Public Relations Officer of the armaments factory, said the incident occurred in building number 747, at a hydraulic press in bay number 13.

The explosion led to a fire, injuring B. Prabhu Robinson, Suraj Kumar and Sarghunath Murthy. While Mr. Kumar was from Bihar, the other two were from Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Kumar suffered over 60% burns, an official said and added the others suffered 30% burns and were undergoing treatment.

“We are investigating the cause of the incident,” a spokesperson said.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2019 8:57:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-injured-in-explosion-at-aravankadu-cordite-factory/article28231244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story