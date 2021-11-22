Three, including two juveniles, arrested for killing police officer in Tiruchi

The three had attacked and killed a special sub inspector of police on Sunday morning, when he intercepted them after they had stolen a goat

Three persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Special Sub Inspector S. Boominathan of the Navalpat police station, in Tiruchi.

The trio, one of them identified as Manikandan (19), was arrested by special police teams formed to probe the case.

Four special teams were constituted to apprehend the absconding accused, involved in the murder of Boominathan, who was hacked to death with sharp weapons after he chased and intercepted three persons, who were fleeing on a motorcycle after stealing a goat, near a railway subway at Pallathupatti under the Keeranur police station limits in Pudukottai district on Sunday morning.

Boominathan was on night rounds at Poolangudi colony on the outskirts of Tiruchi, when the crime occurred. Even as Boominathan was conducting inquiries with the trio after intercepting them, Manikandan and the two juveniles attacked him with sharp weapons on his head, killing him on the spot, and fled from the scene of crime, a police press release said.

The Keeranur Police registered a case of murder on a complaint from Special Sub Inspector Sekar.