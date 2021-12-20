Three including couple killed as car rams into roadside tree in Cuddalore

According to police, the couple was traveling in the car to Chennai for medical treatment when the incident occurred

Three persons were killed when the car in which they were traveling rammed into a tree at the Cuddalore SIPCOT on December 20.

The incident occurred at around 4:45 am when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a roadside palm tree.

The deceased were identified as Ram Nadar, 65, his wife Lalitha, 58, of Neermunai near Thirutharaipoondi in Nagapattinam district, and the car driver Kothandam, 50.

According to police, the couple was traveling in the car to Chennai for medical treatment when the incident occurred. When the vehicle was near an industry in the Cuddalore SIPCOT, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tree.

While Lalitha died on the spot, Ram Nadar and Kothandam succumbed to injuries in the Cuddalore Government General Hospital. The Cuddalore Port Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.