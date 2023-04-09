Three held with banned drugs, syringes in Villupuram district

April 09, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A special team of the Villupuram police arrested three youths on charges of possessing and selling opioid drugs at Kidangal near Tindivanam on Saturday evening. The police also seized 150 opioid-based tablets, 10 syringes, and sodium chloride injections from them.

The arrested have been identified as R. Ilanthirayan, 20, K. Muthuraman, 22 and V. Appu alias Akash, 21 of Tindivanam.

Following instructions from Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, a team were on patrol at Kidangal near Tindivanam when they found the trio moving under suspicious circumstances. The team frisked them and found the banned drugs. They were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.