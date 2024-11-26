ADVERTISEMENT

Three held in Gudiyatham for stealing two-wheelers; 32 vehicles recovered

Published - November 26, 2024 10:47 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for stealing 32 two-wheelers from various locations including the Gudiyattam railway station, bus terminus and hospital premises over the past few months.

The Gudiyatham Town police said the arrested persons were identified as V. Ilavarasan, 22; S. Venkatesan, 19; and B. Chandru, 19. Based on inquiry, the police found that they were stealing two-wheelers in the region regularly. A case was registered. All 32 two-wheelers were seized from a hideout near Pernambut town.

The police said the trio stole two-wheelers from Pernambut, K.V. Kuppam and Ambur areas and sold them to sellers in Tirupattur, Jolarpet and Ranipet towns for ₹5,000-₹10,000 each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US