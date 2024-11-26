 />

Three held in Gudiyatham for stealing two-wheelers; 32 vehicles recovered

Published - November 26, 2024 10:47 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for stealing 32 two-wheelers from various locations including the Gudiyattam railway station, bus terminus and hospital premises over the past few months.

The Gudiyatham Town police said the arrested persons were identified as V. Ilavarasan, 22; S. Venkatesan, 19; and B. Chandru, 19. Based on inquiry, the police found that they were stealing two-wheelers in the region regularly. A case was registered. All 32 two-wheelers were seized from a hideout near Pernambut town.

The police said the trio stole two-wheelers from Pernambut, K.V. Kuppam and Ambur areas and sold them to sellers in Tirupattur, Jolarpet and Ranipet towns for ₹5,000-₹10,000 each.

