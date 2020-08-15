Three held for stocking 7 tonnes of gutkha in house in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE

15 August 2020 12:58 IST

The police seized the contraband, valued at ₹1.21 crore, and arrested the three persons

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the seizure of seven tonnes of banned gutkha products from a house in K.N. Pettai in Cuddalore.

The arrested have been identified as K. Barathi, 36, R. Saravanan, 49 and K. Ramkumar, 19 of Thirupadiripuliyur near here.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, acting on a tip-off, a team on Friday raided a house that was functioning illegally as a godown and seized the contraband. The ground floor of the house was stocked with chewable forms of tobacco products.

Police said the trio had taken the house on rent and stocked the contraband for supplying it to various places. The police seized 7 tonnes of the contraband valued at ₹1.21 crore and arrested them. A search has been launched to nab three others who are at large.