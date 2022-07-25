Tamil Nadu

Three held for stealing tusks from elephant carcass in Erode

Representational image
S P Saravanan ERODE July 25, 2022 12:01 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 12:13 IST

Three persons, including a 17-year-old boy, who stole a pair of tusks from the carcass of a male elephant in Kadambur forest area in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), were arrested by the Forest Department in Erode district.

On July 21, during a patrol, forest personnel found the carcass without tusks at Ekalathur Pirivu and alerted senior officials. An autopsy was performed by the veterinarian and samples were lifted for laboratory tests. A case was registered by the department and the team later picked up three persons from Athiyur Pudur village on Sunday.

The key accused was the boy who found the carcass and alerted K. Sadayappan, 40, and P. Sengottaiyan, 40, of the same village. The boy poured acid over the carcass and cut the tusks with the help of the other two accused. Later, the three sold the tusks. However, they did not reveal to whom they had sold the tusks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A team led by R. Indumathi, Kadambur Range Officer, is investigating the case to locate the buyer and recover the tusks. A case was registered for tresspassing into a forest area and stealing the tusks. The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Erode and lodged at the Government Observation Home at Coimbatore. The other two were produced at a court in Gobichettipalayam and lodged at the District Prison at Gobichettipalayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime
Tamil Nadu
Read more...