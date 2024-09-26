ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for stealing liquor bottles from TASMAC outlet near Gudiyatham

Updated - September 26, 2024 06:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons who were arrested on Thursday for stealing liquor bottles from a TASMAC outlet in Nagal village near Gudiyatham. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons, including two brothers, were arrested on Thursday for stealing liquor bottles worth around ₹1.5 lakh from a TASMAC outlet in Nagal village near Gudiyatham a fortnight ago.

The police said the arrested persons were identified as G. Jaishankar, 37, G. Rajendran, 32, and K. Saravanan, 35, a mason from Chittoor. Siblings belong to Gudiyatham town and were doing centering work in the town for many years.

Initial inquiry revealed that on September 14, TASMAC outlet superior, B. Selvakumar, opened the shop around noon when he noticed a hole on the rear side wall of the shop. He went inside the outlet and checked the stocks. He found several racks of liquor bottles stolen. Hard disks of CCTV cameras fixed inside the outlets were also missing and the cameras were damaged.

Immediately, he alerted K.V. Kuppam police who took the footage along the route where the shop was located. The incident was the second such crime that happened in the outlet in the past few months. A case was registered. Later, the arrested persons were lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

The damaged portion of the outlet is being repaired. Also, steel grills on all four sides of the shop are also being installed to prevent any such incidents.

