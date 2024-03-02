GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for smuggling ganja in Tirupattur on T.N.-A.P border

Police said the drug was hidden in secret compartments of an SUV that the suspects were driving; the drug was meant to be delivered to Bangalore

March 02, 2024 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The SUV that police said had secret compartments used to smuggle ganja on the T.N.-A.P. border

The SUV that police said had secret compartments used to smuggle ganja on the T.N.-A.P. border | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons were arrested on Saturday, March 2, 2024, by the Kandali police at the police check-post in Gajalanaickenpatti village, in Tirupattur on the Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh border, for smuggling ganja.

Police said that around 20 kg of ganja and an SUV in which the arrested persons were traveling, were seized. The arrested persons were identified as S. Chandraprakash (25), K. Chandru (25) and B. Aakash (20). All of them belong to Uthangarai taluk of neighbouring Krishnagiri district.

Based on a tip-off, Tirupattur Superintendent of Police Albert John directed a team to conduct vehicle inspections at the Gajalanaickenpatti check-post. The team stopped a Chennai -registered SUV and during the inspection, which took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the three inside the vehicle gave contradictory answers, police said.

Suspicious, the police team inspected the vehicle and found bundles of ganja hidded. The SUV had been modified with secret compartments, to smuggle the contraband, police said.

An initial inquiry revealed that the trio was smuggling the drug consignment from the interior parts of A.P and were heading towards Bengaluru for delivery, via Krishnagiri before they were nabbed at the check0post. A case has been registered by Kandali police. A probe is underway, police said.

