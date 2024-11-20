Three held for sexual harassment of schoolgirl in Vellore

Three persons were arrested by the Vellore South All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Wednesday for the sexual harassment of a schoolgirl a few days ago.

The arrested persons were identified as K. Veerapan, 28, S. Elamadan, 28, and V. Chinnarasu, 30.

Initial inquiry revealed that they were consuming liquor in the Anaicut region of Vellore when they noticed a 13-year-old girl outside her house in the evening in the evening of November 16. They abducted and sexually harassed her.

On finding her missing, her parents went in search of her and found her in the bushes near their house. They admitted her to the government hospital.

Based on a complaint by her parents, the trio, who were holed up in a hideout, were arrested. A case was registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Later, they were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is under way.

