Three held for robbing food delivery executive
Money transferred from his e-wallet
The Avadi police on Wednesday arrested three persons who were accused of robbing a food delivery executive by forcibly transferring money from his digital wallet on a cellphone.
The police said Ajith Kumar, 24, of Erumaiyur near Thirumudivakkam, a food delivery executive, was proceeding on a two-wheeler towards Avadi on Monday evening.
A person waylaid him on the pretext of getting a lift and suddenly two more persons joined. The three robbed him of a gold ring and a chain.
Phone snatched
They snatched his cellphone and got ₹10,000 transferred from his digital wallet to an account. They fled with his cellphone and motorcycle. The Avadi police took up investigation and arrested three accused — Vignesh, 24, Haridhar, 23, and Dhanasker and recovered ₹10,000 and other valuables from them.