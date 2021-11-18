Three held for robbing food delivery executive

Money transferred from his e-wallet

The Avadi police on Wednesday arrested three persons who were accused of robbing a food delivery executive by forcibly transferring money from his digital wallet on a cellphone.

The police said Ajith Kumar, 24, of Erumaiyur near Thirumudivakkam, a food delivery executive, was proceeding on a two-wheeler towards Avadi on Monday evening.

A person waylaid him on the pretext of getting a lift and suddenly two more persons joined. The three robbed him of a gold ring and a chain.

Phone snatched

They snatched his cellphone and got ₹10,000 transferred from his digital wallet to an account. They fled with his cellphone and motorcycle. The Avadi police took up investigation and arrested three accused — Vignesh, 24, Haridhar, 23, and Dhanasker and recovered ₹10,000 and other valuables from them.