Tamil Nadu

Three held for robbing food delivery executive

The Avadi police on Wednesday arrested three persons who were accused of robbing a food delivery executive by forcibly transferring money from his digital wallet on a cellphone.

The police said Ajith Kumar, 24, of Erumaiyur near Thirumudivakkam, a food delivery executive, was proceeding on a two-wheeler towards Avadi on Monday evening.

A person waylaid him on the pretext of getting a lift and suddenly two more persons joined. The three robbed him of a gold ring and a chain.

Phone snatched

They snatched his cellphone and got ₹10,000 transferred from his digital wallet to an account. They fled with his cellphone and motorcycle. The Avadi police took up investigation and arrested three accused — Vignesh, 24, Haridhar, 23, and Dhanasker and recovered ₹10,000 and other valuables from them.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 1:55:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-held-for-robbing-food-delivery-executive/article37551737.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY