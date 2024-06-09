GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for possession of ganja near Katpadi, Arakkonam railway stations

Published - June 09, 2024 12:02 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The police seized 30 kg of ganja from Ernakulam TATA Nagar Express.

The police seized 30 kg of ganja from Ernakulam TATA Nagar Express. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In separate incidents,three persons were arrested during checks in express trains near Katpadi and Arakkonam railway stations in Vellore and Ranipet districts respectively for possession of 33 kg of ganja on Saturday.

In the first incident, a Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) team, led by Ranipet Inspector K. Saraswathi, checked the compartments in Ernakulam TATA Nagar Express, and found H. Saheer, 25, and S. Mohammed Bilal, 19, from Kerala, looking suspicious. The police checked their bags and found 30 kg of ganja in 15 bundles.

Initial inquiry revealed that they were smuggling the consignment from Odisha to hand it over to local distributors in Thrissur. As they got suspicious of the police check, they were planning to get down at Katpadi railway station and board a bus to Kerala before police arrested them. A case has been registered.

In the second incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested by PEW (Vellore) team in Vivek Express (Dibrugarh to Kanniyakumarai) near Katpadi railway station for possession of three kg of ganja packed in a bundle. The arrested person has been identified as M. Rahul, a native of Kollam in Kerala. He was carrying the contraband to his native place to sell them locally.

