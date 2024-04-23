GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for possession of ganja in Vellore town

April 23, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday by the Vellore North police during a surprise vehicle check opposite the fort complex in the town for possession of ganja.

Police said that 2 kg of ganja, ₹20,000, and a two-wheeler in which they were traveling were seized from them. The arrested persons were identified as M. Satish (23), M. Srinivasan (20), and S. Ganesan (24). All of them belong to Saidapet area within Vellore Corporation limits.

Based on a tip-off, Vellore SP N. Manivannan directed the team to carry out vehicle inspections in Vellore town and border areas. The team intercepted a two-wheeler and during the inspection found that the trio were giving contradictory answers ,including their return from the cinema hall, but they were unable to produce movie tickets.

The team got suspicious and carried out a thorough inspection of them and the vehicle upon which they found small packets of ganja hidden in the two-wheeler.  

Initial inquiry revealed that the trio were smuggling the consignment from the interior parts of A.P. to sell them in towns like Vellore, Arcot, Arani and Tiruvannamalai before they were nabbed during the vehicle check. A case has been registered. Later, they were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore. A probe is underway, police said.

