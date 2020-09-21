Three held for possessing country-made guns

KALLAKURICHI

21 September 2020 17:00 IST

They were moving under suspicious circumstances near a reserve forest

The Kallakurichi police arrested three persons and seized three unlicensed country-made guns from their possession here in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, a team was on a routine patrol duty in the villages abutting the reserve forests in Eraiyur, when they found Irudayaraj alias Bala, Kolandaisamy and Anandaraj moving under suspicious circumstances.

Advertising

Advertising

The team seized three single-barrel unlicensed country-made guns from them. Police said that the trio was involved in the poaching of animals in the reserve forests.