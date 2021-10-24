Three held for murder

Spat over money transfer to victim’s sister

Three persons, including two college students, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old youth at a construction site in Puzhal police station limits.

On Friday night, the control room received information that a man was lying in a pool of blood at a construction site on Subash Nagar Main Road, Putthagaram, Puzhal.

The police sent his body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased was identified as Arumugam, 26, of Vaniyanchatram, Panruti. He joined work through his maternal uncle Murugavel. He had a quarrel with Murugavel over the latter sending ₹20,000 to his sister in Bengaluru and assaulted him. Murugavel’s nephew M. Ajith Kumar, 21, and two others attacked Arumugam.

The police arrested Ajith Kumar and R. Rajesh Kumar, 19, of Villivakkam and Ashok Kumar, 21, of T.P. Chatram in the early hours of Saturday.