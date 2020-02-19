Three held for murder of youth near Yelagiri

Police arrested three persons on Monday in connection with the murder of a youth near Yelagiri on Sunday.

Police sources said Abi, 18, a resident of Bengaluru, came to visit his relative Mukesh in Yelagiri.

While they were riding a two-wheeler near Jolarpet on Sunday, two motorists Dayalan and Kumar waylaid them. They picked a fight with them over Abi’s rash driving.

In a fit of anger, Dayalan pulled out a knife and attacked Abi and Mukesh.

They were injured in the altercation and were admitted to the Government Hospital in Tirupattur.

Abi succumbed to his injuries soon after while Mukesh was still undergoing treatment.

Special teams were formed to nab Dayalan, Kumar and their friends, who were involved in the crime.

While the police nabbed Kumar and Dayalan on Monday, another person who accompanied the duo, Rahul was taken into custody by the police later on the same day.

They were remanded in custody by a court in Tirupattur. Investigations are on, police sources said.