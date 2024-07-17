Three held for murder of farmer near Cheyyar

Three persons were arrested by Moranam police for murdering a farmer at Perungattur village near Cheyyar town in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as V. Michal Raj, 32, H. Manickavel, 28, G. Ethiraj, 23. They belong to the same village near the town and work as electricians. The victim K. Vinayagamurthy was consuming liquor near a TASMAC outlet in the village with his friend. The trio were sitting near him and having a drink. As Vinayagamurthy was talking loudly, the trio asked him to lower his voice as it disturbed others. But Vinayagamurthy continued to talk loudly. An argument broke out between him and three others.

In a fit of rage, the trio hit the farmer with empty liquor bottles and stabbed him. As people rushed to rescue the injured farmer, the trio fled the spot. He was admitted at Government Taluk Hospital in Cheyyar town before he was referred to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Based on a complaint from his family members, Moranam police filed a case against the trio and later arrested them from their hideout. They were lodged at sub-jail in Cheyyar.