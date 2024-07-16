Three held for murder near Arakkonam

Three persons were arrested by Arakkonam taluk police on Tuesday for murdering an elderly man who was looking after a farmhouse at Ochalam village, a few days ago.

The arrested persons were identified as K. Dhanasekaran, 52, V. Kannadasan, 26, and B. Ravi, 45. They belong to Banavaram village near Walajah town. They were employed in a farmhouse to maintain various types of plant species grown on the premises for the past few months.

Police said that last Saturday K. Chitti Babu, 62, a resident of Perambur in Chennai and in-charge of the farmhouse, inspected the maintenance of the facility by the trio. He found most of the plants were dry and were not watered regularly. Thick bushes had also grown in many parts of the facility.

Angered by poor maintenance of the facility, Mr. Chitibabu scolded the trio for not doing their work properly. He also asked them not to come for work thereafter. Upset, the trio hit Mr. Chitti Babu with iron rods. Later, they fled the spot.

As Chitt Babu cried for help, a few passersby rushed to the spot and alerted local police. He was taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arakkonam where doctors said he was dead on arrival. A case was registered. Special teams nabbed the culprits from their hideout in Banavaram village. They were lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.