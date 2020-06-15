The police on Sunday arrested three youths who allegedly made guns with the help of YouTube videos. Police said that on receiving a tip-off, a team on patrol in Pudupalayam, near Kadampuliyur, when they found Vetrivel, 20, Sivaprakasam, 25 and Vinodh, 20, of Pudupalayam, moving under suspicious circumstances. The officials nabbed the youth and seized four guns made of PVC pipes. During investigation, the police found that the trio had sourced PVC pipes and other materials and assembled the guns after watching YouTube videos. The youth confessed to using the guns for shooting small fauna including hares and squirrels. They were arrested and remanded.
Three held for making guns after watching videos
