Three held for illegal sand mining in Tirunelveli; two lorries, one dipper truck seized

June 11, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI

The Thalaiyuthu police have arrested three persons and seized two lorries and a dipper lorry from their possession on charges of illegal sand mining on June 11. Police said that following a specific input, the team led by SI of Police Nanjil Prithiviraj raided the river bed location and arrested Vellapandi (24) of Kaliyavoor, Sudalamuthu alias Suresh (22) of Sivalaperi and Kaliraj (34) of Veppamkulam. The team seized two lorries, one unit of sand and a dipper lorry. Further investigation is still on.

Brick kiln owner murdered in Nagercoil

A 58-year-old man identified as Yesudasan of Christu Nagar in Aralvaimozhi in Kanniyakumari district was murdered by a four-member armed gang on June 10 night. Police said that the man, who was running a brick kiln unit in the same locality, was returning home on his two-wheeler during which time, the assailants had waylaid and murdered Yesudasan and escaped under the cover of darkness. As the news spread, the victim’s wife Jaya lodged a complaint with the police, who sent the body to the Asaripallam Government Hospital.

However, the relatives of the victim refused to take the body on June 11 and resorted to a demonstration. They also submitted a petition to the SP, Kanniyakumari seeking action. The petitioner suspected four known persons to be behind the heinous crime. Further investigation is on.