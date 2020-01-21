Three held for gang-rape of woman near Vellore Fort

The Vellore police arrested three men on charges of raping a 24-year-old woman and attacking her male friend while they were at a secluded spot near Vellore Fort on Saturday.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Ada Mani alias Manikandan,45, of Kaspa, Kozhi alias Sakthinathan,19, and Ajith,19, of Vasanthapuram. The incident happened around 9.30 p.m.

The woman and her boyfriend, who are working in a shop in Vellore, in their complaint said the strangers after driving her friend away, gang-raped her at knife-point and snatched her jewellery.

She was admitted to Vellore GH and the medical report is awaited.

“The gang sexually assaulted the woman and snatched her mobile phone and four grams gold jewellery,” said an investigating official.

The case has been transferred to the All Women Police, Vellore, and further investigations are on, police sources said.