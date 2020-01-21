Tamil Nadu

Three held for gang-rape of woman near Vellore Fort

more-in

The suspects took away her jewellery, attacked friend

The Vellore police arrested three men on charges of raping a 24-year-old woman and attacking her male friend while they were at a secluded spot near Vellore Fort on Saturday.

The police gave the names of the arrested as Ada Mani alias Manikandan,45, of Kaspa, Kozhi alias Sakthinathan,19, and Ajith,19, of Vasanthapuram. The incident happened around 9.30 p.m.

The woman and her boyfriend, who are working in a shop in Vellore, in their complaint said the strangers after driving her friend away, gang-raped her at knife-point and snatched her jewellery.

She was admitted to Vellore GH and the medical report is awaited.

“The gang sexually assaulted the woman and snatched her mobile phone and four grams gold jewellery,” said an investigating official.

The case has been transferred to the All Women Police, Vellore, and further investigations are on, police sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:09:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-held-for-gang-rape-of-woman-near-vellore-fort/article30610642.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY