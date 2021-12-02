Three held for damaging windshield of bus in Cuddalore

Three persons were arrested by the Reddichavadi police for damaging the front windshield of a private bus at Periyakaatupalayam near Cuddalore on Wednesday evening. The arrested have been identified as K. Srinivasan, 21, J. Prithvirajan, 22 of Periyakaatupalayam and V. Marudhanayagam, 22 of Bahour in Puducherry.

Police said the bus, with 40 passengers was going from Cuddalore to Puducherry when the accused, on two motorcycles, picked up a quarrel with the bus driver Desingu, and conductor Naveen Kumar after the vehicle overtook them on the road. The accused damaged the front windshield of the bus with a sickle, assaulted the bus crew and fled with ₹1,200 in cash from the conductor.

A CCTV grab of the incident recorded from the bus went viral. The police arrested the trio and remanded them in judicial custody.