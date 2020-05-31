Three held for cheating migrant workers

Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of cheating migrant workers by distributing fake tokens for Shramik special trains.

Police said that Rajesh (24), Raj Kumar (35) and Manish Kumar (25) cheated 60 workers by issuing counterfeit tokens to the special trains operated from Tiruppur Junction to their respective States. The accused charged ₹ 400 a token and had collected a total amount of ₹ 24,000. The police recovered nearly ₹ 15,000 from the accused following the arrest. However, all the migrant workers who were cheated had already left the district, police said. While Rajesh is from Kerala, the other two accused are from Bihar.

Anupparpalayam police registered a case against the three accused under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded them in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.