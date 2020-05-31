Three held for cheating migrant workers

Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested three persons on charges of cheating migrant workers by distributing fake tokens for Shramik special trains.
Police said that Rajesh (24), Raj Kumar (35) and Manish Kumar (25) cheated 60 workers by issuing counterfeit tokens to the special trains operated from Tiruppur Junction to their respective States. The accused charged ₹ 400 a token and had collected a total amount of ₹ 24,000. The police recovered nearly ₹ 15,000 from the accused following the arrest. However, all the migrant workers who were cheated had already left the district, police said. While Rajesh is from Kerala, the other two accused are from Bihar.
Anupparpalayam police registered a case against the three accused under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded them in judicial custody. Further investigations are on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism