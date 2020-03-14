Tamil Nadu

Three held for attacks on HM, SDPI functionaries

The Coimbatore City Police on Friday secured one more accused involved in the attack of the Hindu Munnani (HM) functionary and two accused in the attack of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) functionary.

According to police sources, a man was secured on the charge of assaulting HM district secretary Madukkarai Anand near Podanur on March 4.

On Wednesday, police arrested Noor Muhammed, 30, for his involvement in this case.

On Friday the police secured two men involved in the assault of SDPI district secretary Mohammed Iqbal, sources added. Mr. Iqbal was assaulted in Kattoor on Wednesday afternoon by seven men.

Further investigation to ascertain the number of accused involved and their motive in both the cases is under way.

Mar 14, 2020

