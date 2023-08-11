ADVERTISEMENT

Three habitual offenders, including 2 women, held for burglary in Chidambaram

August 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Chidambaram Town police on Thursday night arrested three habitual offenders, including two women, for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house at Win Nagar here last month.

The complainant Augustine Raj, 44, of Win Nagar in Chidambaram, said that on July 26, when he had returned home after work, he saw that his house had been broken into and 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing. After investigating, the police arrested S. Velankanni, 25, R. Sakthivel, 27, and M. Nadiya, 25, of Potheri.

The police said the trio were habitual offenders and had been involved in similar burglaries in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. The trio confessed to their involvement in the crime. The police recovered 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US