Three habitual offenders, including 2 women, held for burglary in Chidambaram

August 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Chidambaram Town police on Thursday night arrested three habitual offenders, including two women, for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house at Win Nagar here last month.

The complainant Augustine Raj, 44, of Win Nagar in Chidambaram, said that on July 26, when he had returned home after work, he saw that his house had been broken into and 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing. After investigating, the police arrested S. Velankanni, 25, R. Sakthivel, 27, and M. Nadiya, 25, of Potheri.

The police said the trio were habitual offenders and had been involved in similar burglaries in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. The trio confessed to their involvement in the crime. The police recovered 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

