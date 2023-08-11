HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three habitual offenders, including 2 women, held for burglary in Chidambaram

August 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Chidambaram Town police on Thursday night arrested three habitual offenders, including two women, for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house at Win Nagar here last month.

The complainant Augustine Raj, 44, of Win Nagar in Chidambaram, said that on July 26, when he had returned home after work, he saw that his house had been broken into and 42 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing. After investigating, the police arrested S. Velankanni, 25, R. Sakthivel, 27, and M. Nadiya, 25, of Potheri.

The police said the trio were habitual offenders and had been involved in similar burglaries in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. The trio confessed to their involvement in the crime. The police recovered 30 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.