Three government school students test positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district

A week after the reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12, three class 12 students, studying at a government school near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the Health Department said.
According to Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar, a medical team from Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), the school healthcare initiative visited the Government Higher Secondary School, Muthur on Saturday. The team lifted swab samples of all the students at the school and the test results on Monday confirmed that two boys and one girl studying in class 12 were COVID-19 positive.
Following this, the three students were taken to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital in an ambulance on Monday evening for treatment. Dr. Kumar said that it was not immediately clear as to how these three students contracted the novel coronavirus. The swab samples of around 10 students who were sitting in close proximity to the COVID-19 positive students were also lifted. “If any more students show [COVID-19] symptoms, they will also be tested,” Dr. Kumar said.
An official from the Department of School Education said that the entire school premises was disinfected on Monday and the three classrooms used by the class 12 and class 10 students will remain closed for one week. Arrangements have been made in three other classrooms to resume regular classes from Wednesday, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath