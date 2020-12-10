Three girls drown in pond

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 00:08 IST

Three girls, aged between four and six years, drowned when they were having a bath in a pond near their house in Thiruporur on Wednesday.

Police identified the victims as H. Ragini, 6, her sister H. Ramya, 4, and V. Sadhana, 5. The three are from Alathur village near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district. While the father of Ragini and Ramya, Hari Shankar works in a private company, Sadhana's father is a farmer.

The three girls were missing and as they did not come home for lunch, the parents of the girls began searching for them. When a villager said that he had seen the girls near the pond, they searched near the waterbody and found their bodies floating.

Advertising

Advertising

The Thiruporur police have registered a case and sent the bodies to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

Childline operates a helpline — 1098 — for children in distress across the country.